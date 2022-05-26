Longford ladies take on Kildare in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

In the first round of the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate championship, Longford travel to Newbridge on Sunday to take on Kildare at St Conleth’s Park, throw-in 2pm.

The teams previously met in April at the Monaduff grounds, Drumlish in Round 2 of the TG4 Leinster Championship.

On that occasion, Brian Noonan’s side put in a very solid performance against Kildare and were just beaten by one point, 1-11 to 2-7, with Kildare going on to win the Leinster Intermediate championship.

Sunday’s game at St Conleth's Park is a new start for Longford in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate series. Heading to Newbridge to play Kildare on their own turf is never an easy experience.

However, Longford have nothing to fear against the current Leinster Intermediate champions. Preparations have gone well over the past number of weeks for the Longford girls and this committed panel are ready for the challenges ahead in a tough group C that also includes Connacht finalists Roscommon.

Hopefully, good support will travel to Newbridge on Sunday to cheer on the Longford team in this important All-Ireland Intermediate championship fixture. Best of luck to the Longford panel and management on Sunday.

TG4 announce five-year extension of sponsorship deal

TG4 has announced a five-year extension of their sponsorship of the All-Ireland Ladies Football inter-county championships with the new deal set to last until the conclusion of the 2027 season.

The 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships gets underway next Sunday, May 29, with the first round of Intermediate Fixtures, and will conclude on Sunday, July 31, when the Junior, Intermediate & Senior Championships Finals will be played at Croke Park.

13 Championship games will be broadcast exclusively live by TG4 throughout the season, with the remaining 47 games available to view on the LGFA and TG4’s dedicated online platform: https://page.inplayer.com/lgfaseason2022/tg4.html

Intermediate players from the competing counties pictured at the recent launch of the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships at Croke Park.

Back row (l to r): Grace Clifford (Kildare), Louise Monaghan (Longford), Shannen McLaughlin (Louth), Róisín Ennis (Offaly), Laura Fleming (Roscommon), Sarah Jane Winders (Wicklow), Róisín Murphy (Wexford) and Aimee Kelly (Laois).

Front row (l to r): Orla Devitt (Clare) Meghan Doherty (Down), Emma Hegarty (Tyrone), TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont, LGFA President Mícheál Naughton, Claire Dunne (Sligo) and Clare Owens (Leitrim) Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile