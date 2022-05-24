Search

24 May 2022

Longford GAA launch ambitious Car Draw 2022

Funding for full-time Strength and Conditioning position

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

24 May 2022 2:41 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford GAA aims to raise over €100,000 to support the on-going development of GAA within the county and to fund a full-time Strength and Conditioning position for Longford GAA.  

Longford GAA is launching an ambitious fundraiser with the aim of raising much needed funds to support its county teams as they go in search of success in 2022 and beyond. 

The fantastic prizes on offer include a first prize of a brand-new VW Golf R-Line (or €40,000 cash), along with nine other prizes. There will also be bi-weekly draws to give all entrants a great chance of winning a prize during the draw. 

Longford is one of Ireland’s smallest counties and does not possess the commercial power of larger county boards. Longford GAA relies on goodwill and their loyal fans to support their funding efforts, which they have proudly done in the past. 

Club Longford was established in 2019 to assist with fundraising. The group comprises passionate Longford supporters who want to lend a hand to the county board and help to share the fundraising burden placed upon Longford GAA. 

 Chaired by local businessman Mark Connellan, Club Longford’s aim is to make up ground on some of the more commercially successful counties and provide Longford GAA with the facilities and resources needed to remain competitive on the field. 

Commenting on the aims of Club Longford Mark Connellan said, “We are immensely proud of our county and our achievements to date, but we want Longford GAA to thrive. Our players work as hard as any county in Ireland, and we want to help them to achieve their goals. We believe that with some creative thinking, and successful activities off the field, we can boost Longford’s chances of success on the field of play”. 

Longford have ambitious plans to install a full-time Strength and Conditioning (S&C) coach within the county for players of all grades. It is envisaged that this coach will also be available to assist ALL Longford clubs with their S&C activities. The intention is that this investment will pay off by helping to achieve success in years to come for all our teams. 

Longford GAA Chairperson Albert Cooney commented, “This is just the beginning of our efforts. We are hoping that our 2022 Car Draw receives the enthusiastic support that is associated with our county teams, as it did last year. 

“The young players in Longford – ladies and men in both codes – deserve access to the best available coaching and supports to give them the platform for future success. As a county board it is our role to facilitate that through initiatives such as this fundraising drive in conjunction with Club Longford.”

