Search

08 May 2022

Longford hurlers master Monaghan in moving a step closer to Lory Meagher Cup glory

Remaining fixture in the group stage away to Cavan on Saturday next

Longford hurlers master Monaghan in moving a step closer to Lory Meagher Cup glory

The Longford senior hurlers, mentors and young supporters pictured following the terrific win over Monaghan in the Lory Meagher Cup

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

08 May 2022 12:45 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

The Longford  hurlers moved a step closer to Lory Meagher Cup glory when they showed their usual fierce resilience to master Monaghan in the Round 4 clash at the Inniskeen grounds on Saturday.   

Longford . . . 2-15    Monaghan . . . 1-16

Barring a surprise defeat away to Cavan in the remaining group fixture on Saturday next, Longford will be heading to Croke Park on Saturday May 21 for the senior championship title decider against Leitrim or Louth.

The original table toppers Monaghan came into this crunch clash under a dark cloud as the CCCC of the GAA confirmed that following an investigation into the involvement of an ineligible player in the recent Lory Meagher Cup games against Cavan and Louth, the relevant penalties provided for in rule have been applied (these include forfeiture of game but without award to the opposing team).  

 Monaghan have accepted this penalty meaning under rule they lose four points collected in those victories leaving them with two points in the table standings and are now out of the Lory Meagher Cup after losing to Longford.  

 Thanks to goals from Reuben Murray (14th minute) and Cathal Mullane (32nd minute), Longford ended up leading by 2-6 to 0-8 at the break with Monaghan now down to 14 players following a red card for their keeper Hugh Byrne.

 Byrne clashed with a Longford player following the disputed Mullane goal and Longford then suffered a setback when their captain Johnny Casey was forced to retire after sustaining a shoulder injury with three minutes gone in the second half. 

 It was a real ding-dong battle during the remainder of this exciting match with a goal from Mark Treanor bringing determined Monaghan right back into contention and they actually took the lead despite the numerical disadvantage. 

 But brave Longford were not going to be denied and showed a lot of character in coming out on top by the narrow margin of two points in the finish. 

 Longford: Conor Gallagher; Niall Moran, Enda Naughton, Johnny Casey; Adam Quinn, David Buckley, Aidan Sheridan; Karl Murray (0-1), Paddy Lynam (0-2, 1f); Emmet Corrigan (0-2), Cian Kavanagh (0-1), Michael Mulcahy; Joe O’Brien (0-7, 2f),  Cathal Mullane (1-2), Reuben Murray (1-0).

Subs:- Paul Barden for M Mulcahy (35 mins); Keelan Cox for J Casey (injured, 38 mins); Daire Regan for C Kavanagh (65 mins).

Monaghan: Hugh Byrne; Brian Flanagan, Colin Merrick, Cathal McAnespie; Conor Flynn, Kevin Crawley, Cormac McNally; Aaron Kenny (0-3, 3f), Declan Hughes (0-1); Mark Treanor (1-6, 4f), Conor Gernon (0-2), Conall McHugh; Pauric Malone, Niall Garland (0-1), James Slevin (0-2).

Subs:- Dylan McAree for P Malone (33 mins); Paddy Finnegan for C McNally (33 mins); Shane Slevin (0-1) for M Treanor (injured, 55 mins).

Referee: Aidan McAleer (Donegal). 


 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media