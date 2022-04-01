Search

02 Apr 2022

Longford minor footballers in Leinster Championship action away against Kildare

Group 2 - Round 2 fixture in Newbridge this Saturday, throw-in 12 noon

longford gaa

The Longford minor (U-17) football squad pictured with their mentors Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

01 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

The Longford minor footballers are in Leinster Championship action this Saturday when they travel to Newbridge to play Kildare at St Conleth’s Park, throw-in 12 noon.

Gareth Johnston’s charges scored a great victory over the reigning All-Ireland champions Meath in the opening round of the 2022 Leinster U-17 Championship but are now facing an even tougher task.

Kildare cruised to a most emphatic 3-12 to 0-5 win over Offaly in Round 1 of the group stage but the talented Longford team will give it their best shot in the bid to spring another surprise.

The Longford line-out v Meath in the opening round was as follows: Caolan Hussey (Mostrim); Brian Mulvey (Carrickedmond), Eamon Igoe (Killoe), Conor Flynn (Clonguish); Harry Kiernan (Granard, 0-1), Ruairi O’Toole (Dromard), Andrew Flynn (Clonguish, 0-1); Jack Belton (Mostrim), Ross Shields (Clonguish); Michael Murphy (Sean Connolly’s), Matthew Carey (Clonguish, 0-6, two frees, one mark), Jonathan Burke (Clonguish); Harry Mulvihill (Young Grattans), Paddy Moran (Killoe, 1-1, goal from penalty), Michael Flynn (Clonguish, 0-2).

Sub:- Matthew McCormack (Carrickedmond) for H Mulvihill (50 mins).

 Blood sub:- Josh Kelly (Kenagh) for P Moran (stoppage time).  

