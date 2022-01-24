Louth in complete control against Longford

Westmeath native Adrian Moran, the new manager of the Longford senior hurling squad Photo: Syl Healy
New Longford senior hurling manager Adrian Moran opted to field a fairly experimental team in Round 2 of the Kehoe Shield Tournament against Louth at the Darver Centre of Excellence on Sunday and it resulted in a comprehensive defeat for the visitors.
Louth . . . 2-23 Longford . . . 0-13
Some newcomers were given the opportunity to stake a claim for a place on the team in preparation for the start of the National League Division 3B campaign at home to Fermanagh on Sunday February 13.
Louth, who held a commanding 1-14 to 0-5 lead at half-time, had ten different scorers on the day but one man that stood out was Knockbridge's Conor Deane who tormented the Longford defence throughout, finishing up as the game’s top scorer with six points, all impressively from open play.
The chief marksman for Longford was Cian Kavanagh who fired over a total of six points.
LOUTH: Ruairi Morrissey; Adam Plunkett, Danny Morgan, Sean Magill; Sean Hodgins, Conor Quigley, Jamie McDonnell (0-1); Peter Fortune (0-1), Feidhelm Joyce; Seanie Crosbie (0-3), Paul Matthews (1-1), Seaghan Conneely (0-1); Conor Deane (0-6), Gareth Hall, Mark Gahan (0-5, 0-4 frees).
Subs:- Darren Geoghegan (0-4, 0-2 frees) for S Conneely, Padraig Fallon (1-0) for G Hall, Stephen Hoey for A Plunkett, Niall Keenan for P Fortune, Andrew Mackin for M Gahan (all HT), Ronan Mulholland for Paul Matthews (41), Darren O Hanrahan for J McDonnell, Donal Ryan for F Joyce, Eddie Condon (0-1) for S Crosbie, Josh Murtagh for R Morrissey (all 2nd half water break).
LONGFORD: Daniel Gallagher; Keelan Cox, David Buckley, Gerard Moore; Aidan Sheridan, Johnny Casey, Pearse McNally; Paddy Lynam (0-2), Evan Tully; Ciaran Farrell, Cian Kavanagh (0-6), John Mulhern; Matthew Hawes, Reuben Murray (0-1), Emmet Corrigan (0-3).
Subs:- Adam Quinn (0-1) for G Moore (1st half water break); Liam Browne for R Murray (51 mins); Michael Mulcahy for J Mulhern (51 mins); Iain Campbell for E Tully (68 mins).
REFEREE: Sean Dunican (Dublin).
