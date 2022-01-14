Search

14 Jan 2022

Longford footballers back in O’Byrne Cup action against Dublin

County hurlers play first competitive 2022 fixture v Wicklow in the Kehoe Shield

longford gaa

Dromard's Ross McNerney pictured in action for Longford against Louth in the O'Byrne Cup game at Clonbonny, Lanesboro on Saturday last Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Reeling from the bitter disappointment of having victory snatched from their grasp in the exciting midweek clash against Offaly at the Faithful Fields, Kilcormac, the new look Longford senior football squad are back in O’Byrne Cup action against Dublin at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Saturday, throw-in 2pm.

Longford still have a chance of qualifying for the O’Byrne Cup final on Saturday January 22 but even if they manage to defeat Dublin, Billy O’Loughlin’s side are depending on Offaly losing against Louth in Ardee to take the top spot in Group A on the head-to-head regulation.

Wins for Longford and Offaly will leave them level on points with Dublin and scores difference will then apply to determine who will contest the 2022 Leinster pre-season tournament title decider. 

Mixing a blend of experienced players and several newcomers, Dublin beat Offaly by four points in the opening round and then cruised to a very easy win over Louth in the  midweek fixture at Parnell Park.

The wide margin of 15 points (3-19 to 1-10) separated the sides in the finish and particularly impressive in attack was Cormac Costello who clocked up a total of 2-5 (three frees). 

Other regulars in action against Louth were John Small, David Byrne, Niall Scully and Brian Fenton and Longford are clearly facing a very tough task against Dublin no matter what team their manager Dessie Farrell decides to start.

Longford Billy O’Loughlin is using the O’Byrne Cup to blood new talent with several of the promising young players in the county making their senior debuts against Louth and Offaly. 

O’Loughlin said that there is a “sliding door” at the moment in the Longford panel, with a number of the more experienced players being rested or unavailable through Covid issues.

“Daniel Mimnagh and Rian Brady are two fantastic footballers, but they only finished up football before Christmas and we are giving them a few weeks off,” he explained.

Match tickets for Longford v Dublin must be purchased in advance from https://universe.com/events/obyrne-cup-sf-2022-rd-3-longford-v-dublin-tickets-VZ30SY… U14s: Free (No Ticket Required). No Ticket Sales at the venue on Match Day. 


Hurlers at home to Wicklow on Sunday 

The county senior hurlers have been busy preparing for the 2020 season and they will play their first competitive match under the guidance of new manager Adrian Moran against Wicklow in the opening round of the Kehoe Shield at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Sunday, throw-in 2pm. 

Captained by Johnny Casey this year, Longford’s other fixture in the Leinster pre-season hurling tournament is away to Louth on Sunday January 23 with the eventual top team winning the title. 


GAA FIXTURES

Saturday January 15

O’Byrne Cup Senior Football Tournament Group A - Round 3 

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford v Dublin, 2pm 

Sunday January 16

Kehoe Shield Senior Hurling Tournament - Round 1 

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford v Wicklow, 2pm 

Local News

