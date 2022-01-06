Longford duo help DCU land Colleges Division 1 football title

Two Longford players were to the fore as DCU landed the Division 1 senior football league colleges title on Tuesday with after they edged out NUI Galway in Tubberclair by 0-16 to 1-7.
Longford duo Joseph Hagan (Dromard) and Eoin McGuinness (Longford Slashers) who were on the victorious DCU squad.
Well done to Joseph Hagan @DromardGAA & Eoin Mc Guinness @LDSlashersGAA on a great achievement with the #RyanCup being a marker to the teams that will be at the business end come #Sigerson https://t.co/6JruoZvw3B— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) January 4, 2022
