Search

21 Dec 2021

St Mel’s College, Longford through to the Leinster SFC quarter-final

Leinster Schools Senior ‘A’ Football Championship - knockout stage preliminary round

longford gaa

St Mel's College attacker Paddy Moran, who fired over five points (all from play) in the second half of the game against Athlone CC Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

While the wide margin of 13 points separated the sides in the finish, it took St Mel’s College a long time to assert their superiority over Athlone Community College in the Leinster Schools Senior ‘A’ Football Championship clash on Tuesday. 

St Mel’s College . . . 2-20   Athlone Community College . . . 1-10

The knockout stage preliminary round fixture was played at the Athlone CC grounds and when substitute Jack Nevin scored a well-worked goal for the home team midway through the second half, the pressure was on St Mel’s who were holding a slender 1-10 to 1-9 lead. 

The turning point came just before the second water break when the dangermen Paddy Moran and Matthew Carey combined to create a clear-cut goal opportunity for Andrew Flynn who made no mistake in finishing the ball to the net in the 49th minute. 

Wind assisted St Mel’s completely dominated the remainder of the match in adding another 10 points to their impressive total and Athlone CC suffered another blow when they were reduced to 14 players following a black card for Jason Mulvey in the 53rd minute.

Leading by 2-12 to 1-9 at the time, St Mel’s were rampant from there until the final whistle in making the most of their numerical advantage to run out very easy winners in the finish and now meet Clane Community School in the Leinster quarter-final in mid-January.

The St Mel’s management team of Ciaran Garvey and Damien Rooney watched their charges struggle against the wind in the first half but the Longford college were only a point behind at the break (0-8 to 1-4).

Conor Clancy capitalised on a mistake to score the crucial goal which was created by Andrew Flynn in the 18th minute.

St Mel’s produced a much improved performance in the second half with razor sharp attackers Matthew Carey and Paddy Moran causing havoc in clocking up a total of 13 points between them on the changeover. 

ST MEL’S COLLEGE: Barry Geraghty (Killashee); Diarmuid Farrell (Ardagh Moydow, 0-1), Conor Smith (Clonguish), Eamon Igoe (Killoe); Jonathan Burke (Clonguish, 0-1), Adam Donnelly (Killoe), David Moorhead (Killoe); Cormac Harte (Killoe), Dylan Fay (Ardagh Moydow); Gavin Farrelly (Killoe), Matthew Flynn (Clonguish), Conor Clancy (Killashee, 1-0); Paddy Moran (Killoe, 0-5), Matthew Carey (Clonguish, 0-10, three frees, two marks) Andrew Flynn (Clonguish, 1-1). 

Subs:- Jack Belton (Mostrim, 0-1) for D Fay (half-time); Harry Mulvihill (Young Grattans) for J Burke (37 mins); Ronan Courtney (Mostrim) for C Clancy (49 mins); Michael Flynn (Clonguish, 0-1) for A Flynn (55 mins); Ross Shields (Clonguish) for C Harte (60 mins).

ATHLONE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Darren Quinn; Luke Gavin, Harry Grisleain, Pierce Edmundson; Eanna Henry, Ronan Doyle, Kevin Claffey; Oisin Flaherty (0-2, frees), Michael Dillon; Shane Gavin (0-1), Daniel Keenan (0-4, all frees), Jason Mulvey (0-1, free); Tomas O’Neill (0-1), Cormac Mulry (0-1), Oisin Canny.

Subs:- Jack Nevin (1-0) for M Dillon (38 mins); Brendan Murphy for O Canny (49 mins); Caimin Boland for L Gavin (55 mins); James Rourke for J Mulvey (stoppage time). 

Referee: Eamon O’Connor (Offaly).   

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media