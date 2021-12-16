Goals crucial as Dromard crowned Longford U-19 'B' champions

St Francis were crowned U-19 ‘B’ champions with the comfortable margin of eight points to spare over Granard in the final at Emmet Park on Saturday last.

St Francis . . . 2-10 Granard . . . 0-8

The Dromard side were always in control of this county title decider. With Aaron Farrell in devastating form in attack (finishing with 1-5 from play), St Francis just had too much for their spirited opponents.

Dromard are a youthful side at this level, with only three of the team overage next year. Many of the team were on the U-17 team defeated in this year’s county minor final.

Granard are also youthful for this grade, but Dromard’s greater physical power was a decisive factor.

The powerful pairing of Daniel Conboy and Oisin O’Toole ran the show in midfield while the towering Matt Duffy and deadly accurate Farrell proved too strong for the Granard defence.

The scoring efforts of Jamie Brady Hynes (0-6, 4f) kept Granard in the game but they generally offered little threat in attack.

They were reduced to 14 men in the second half when Aaron Smyth received a red card for a challenge on Aaron Farrell.

This injection of talented young players is badly needed in Dromard who have relied on a seasoned core of players at senior level for many years.

Granard actually started the game the better and two points (one free) from Brady Hynes gave them an early lead.

Aaron Farrell got Dromard off the mark with a point from play and Matt Duffy levelled matters with a pointed free in the 4th minute.

Another Brady Hynes pointed free was followed by a Ryan O’Connor point in reply for Dromard.

Aaron Farrell and Brady Hynes then traded points. However, Dromard upped the ante after the water break, with Aaron Farrell’s point being followed by a goal by the same player in the 21st minute, following a pass from Matt Duffy.

Farrell’s initial shot on goal was weak, but when he got a second chance, he made no mistake.

Matt Duffy increased Dromard’s lead to five with a fine point. Daniel Conboy was dominating midfield where Granard were somewhat hampered by having talented forward Micheal Hynes lining out in that sector.

Aaron Smyth got a point back for Granard in the 29th minute. However, Dromard went into half-time in a strong position. Matt Duffy converted a free and Daniel Conboy franked his dominance with a goal, leaving it 2-7 to 0-5 in favour of St Francis at the break.

Granard made a couple of changes at half-time, with Donagh Callaghan making a good impression in the second period.

Ruairi Corcoran got a point back for Granard early in the second half.

Dromard got their first point of the second half in the 41st minute with Oisin O’Toole the scorer. However, Granard’s prospects were severely dented in the 44th minute when one of their better players. Aaron Smyth, was shown a straight red card by referee Michelle Mulvey for a challenge on Aaron Farrell.

After the water break, Aaron Farrell added a point for Dromard and at 2-9 to 0-6, the task was considerable for Granard.

Dromard were denied another goal when Daniel Conboy’s shot was blocked by the Granard ‘keeper Cathal Blake in the 51st minute.

Aaron Farrell added another point for Dromard in the 54th minute. Jamie Brady Hynes got two points back for Granard, but it was purely academic as Dromard were home and dry.

ST FRANCIS DROMARD: Ollie Duffy; Ruairi O’Toole, Christopher Grimes; Ian McLoughlin, Fionn Hourican, James Brady; Daniel Conboy (1-0), Oisin O’Toole (0-1); Ryan O’Connor (0-1), Matt Duffy (0-3, 2f), Conall Palin; Aaron Farrell (1-5), Ronan Corcoran.

Subs:- Eoghan Palin for R Corcoran (injured, 25 mins); Stephen Donoghue for R O’Connor, Alan Corcoran for S Donoghue; Joshua Gray for C Palin (all second half).

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Cathal Blake; Tom Kearney, Owen Harkin; Oisin O’Hara, Dylan Reilly, Harry Kiernan; Micheal Hynes, Ruairi Corcoran (0-1); Sam Durkin, Aaron Smyth (0-1), Sean Corcoran; Jack Drake, Jamie Brady Hynes (0-6, 4f).

Subs:- Donagh Callaghan for S Durkin, Conor McGovern for J Drake (half-time); Martin Bissett for O Harkin (56 mins).

Referee: Michelle Mulvey (Carrickedmond).