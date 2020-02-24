'Catch yourself on' and take this brilliant new Derry Girls tour

**DRAFT **

Are you a fan of cultural phenomenon and Channel 4 hit Derry Girls?

Well then stall the ball and get yourself down to this new tour inspired by the show in Derry. The Hastings Everglades Hotel is offering the new package to celebrate the huge success of the show and the affection with which the characters are heald.

The tour will allow you follow the footsteps of Erin, Michelle, Orla and the long-suffering wee English fella James around the city.

You can even take a cream horn up Pump Street just like Joe, although that wasn't like him! You will also discover the difference between a cream horn and a cream finger.

The Hastings Everglades Hotel has also created a Derry Girls Afternoon Tea menu inspired by the show with Michelle immortalised in a rubber duck which will serve as a memento of the tour.

The menu features a cream horn - obviously - a cone of chips, the famous Derry sausage roll baps, a classic Tayto Cheese and Onion crisp sandwich and a cocktail. Now we're thinking - would the one cone of chips be enough? We might ring Uncle Colm to ask!

The entire tour package will take you through the streets of Derry on the Walled City Walking Tour. You will be able to see the Bogside and the walls which will be nothing short of spectacular!

You will also be able to get a photograph at Free Derry Corner or Dennis's Wee Shop, all key locations in the show itself. An expert guide will give you the history of the Troubles which serve as an ominous backdrop to the series and the lives of the main characters.

The tour will also take in the Guildhall where President Clinton made his speech in season two, the Long Tower Church where THAT miracle of Our Lady occurred and even Bishop's Gate where Erin's wee dog Toto seemingly appeared from beyond the grave.

The tour will end at the famous Derry Girls Mural where guests can take a selfie and be pledged as a Derry Girl, or boy.

So wise up, and book yourself in!

Find out more about the tour experience and how to book HERE.