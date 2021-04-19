Spring Has Sprung: How to leave lockdown looking fabulous

I can't help if you have over indulged, if you didn't stick to your fitness regime and if you've split ends up to your ear lobes and nails bitten down to the nub, but thankfully, I have a unique set of skills(please read in Liam Neeson's Accent) in the area of skincare, and I can 100% help your skin to look like a younger and healthier version of itself.

Here are 5 things to do to make your skin, younger, softer, more hydrated, smoother and glowy.

Ok so easy peasy, first things first

1. WASH YOUR FACE, you may read past this because it seems so obvious. But did you wash your face this morning and yesterday morning and last thursday night?

Wash your face every morning with a gentle creamy or balmy face cleanser. Massage it into the skin with your hands, and remove it with a clean face cloth and some warm water.

At night you can use the same cleanser in the same way, you will need to cleanse twice (known as a double cleanse) if you have been wearing makeup during the day.

The first cleanse it to remove the rough stuff, like sweeping the floor, then your second cleanse is actually cleaning the skin, like mopping the floor.

2. Put a hydrating serum on your skin every morning and evening after you cleanse. Use one that contains antioxidants and hyaluronic acid. A light layer is sufficient, but it NEEDs to be followed by a moisturising SPF. The reason for this is that hyaluronic acid is a water binding ingredient so you have to apply a wet product over it so it has something to grab its hydration from.

3. Use Vitamin A. you can use this twice daily if you use retinyl palmitate, and every other day at night only if you decide to use Retinol. You should have a skin assessment in order to get the correct advice on this.

4. Wear SPF every day. Forever. SPF when applied properly and consistently is like putting the breaks on the aging process.

5. Add an acid based face wash to your skin routine and use it a few times a week at night. As you age the rate at which your skin cells naturally exfoliate from the surface of the skin slows dramatically, making your skin look dull and non light reflective. Acids are the best way to exfoliate, as scrubs have the brillo pad effect on the skin, essentially scraping the living daylights out of it.

Quick guide to choosing the right acids

l Dry skin - Glycolic/mandelic/lactic acids are all suitable

l Oily and breakout prone - primarily Salicylic acid, but glycolic used in conjunction is very

l effective.

l Sensitive - Lactic or mandelic

l Mature - glycolic (unless sensitive, treat your skin's sensitivity first and use lactic or mandelic)

l Pigmented - Glycolic (unless sensitive)

l Sun Damaged and leathered - Glycolic (unless sensitive)

Quick guide to product applications

1 Wash

2 Eye cream, (if using one)

2 Serums

3 Moisturisers (some people get enough hydration from their serums and SPF amd may not

need a moisturiser)

4 SPF

The key here in product application is that you go from the lightest consistency to the heaviest.

This ensures penetration, absorption and the maintenance of the efficacy.

Gráinne Callaghan from Westmeath is the owner of Bright Skin, an online education and

consultation service. Brightskin.ie offers Online Skin Assessments €40 for clients and

educational Webinars for people working with skin and skincare. She is a former

secondary school teacher with a passion for educating people about skin and skincare

and providing fact and science led information to her clients. No BS, no marketing, no

sales targets, just honest advice.