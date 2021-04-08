Here's the line-up of guests for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

Joining Graham on Friday night will be Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Felicity Jones, Wunmi Mosaku, and John Bishop, with music from Olly Alexander's Years & Years.

Hollywood superstar, Tom Cruise, chats about reprising one of his greatest roles in the upcoming 'Top Gun: Maverick', along with his co-stars Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly and Whiplash star Miles Teller.

Oscar-nominated Brit, Felicity Jones, talks about her romantic drama, 'The Last Letter from Your Lover', while Wunmi Mosaku, BAFTA-nominated for her role in horror thriller His House, also joins the couch.

Top comic John Bishop features to promote his tour 'Right Here, Right Now', with music on the night from Olly Alexander's Years & Years.

Catch the Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, April 9 at 10.45pm.