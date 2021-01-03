Over 100,000 children book into STARCAMP’s free virtual camp which begins on Monday, January 4

As a gesture of goodwill and in the spirit of encouraging children to have fun and stay healthy, mentally and physically over this new and hopefully final lockdown, STARCAMP have decided to roll out their incredibly positive, fantastically fun, unique Online Camp for every single child in Ireland for FREE. "Simply to give back to the world in a time of need", Aideen O' Grady, STARCAMP's owner has stated.

On Friday, word got out about what is being described as an “extremely generous” and “heroic” offering from Starcamp in a week where children were due back to school. It instantly went viral as it spread through Facebook, instagram, parents whatsapp groups and school websites with everyone from Pippa O Connor and Todays FM’s Dave Moore rowing in behind it, to school principals and teachers, child psychologists and GP’s. However, the most grateful are the parents who will be able to offer their children a daily outlet filled with positivity and happiness for the week ahead – and of course the children themselves.

The intention was to sell the experience to children for the mid -term in February, but the STARCAMP team feels that every child in Ireland deserves a positive, happy, feel good kick start to a brand new year... And every parent deserves to get something for FREE after the year they’ve had! (They’ve also earned some quiet time!).

Having cost thousands to create, produce and record, Aideen and her team spent weeks writing, making, and editing these 5 x 90 minute programs for children.

Contributors include Keith Barry (showing us magic tricks) and Don Conroy (giving drawing lessons) along with lots of the usual STARCAMP team who a lot of children will know from the summer and Easter camps!

The Online Camp (which can be watched over 5 days or all at once) can still be availed of by signing up to it on their website NOW at www.starcamp.ie Please go to the page “Virtual Camp - Jan 21” at the top of the page, fill in your details and a link will then be emailed back to you which you can log into from Monday morning! It will be available to view until Sunday 10th January.

We hope that every child will get to enjoy what has been created for the sole purpose of making children smile and feel good!

