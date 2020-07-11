All Things Interior: Top colours for accent walls

When choosing an accent colour for your room, there are a number of factors to consider such as the orientation of the room, the size of the space, the function of the room, any existing wall colours that you want to complement and the feel you would like to achieve for the space.

Accent walls can be painted much lighter, much darker or more saturated than the colour on the rest of the walls and they help define a room. Here is a glimpse at some of my favourite ways to utilise colours for accent walls.

‘Add a statement wall’

For a dramatic statement consider adding a dark moody colour to your accent wall such as cobalt blue, caper green, grape, dark grey or dramatic black to help create a cosy welcoming space. For a bright and bold statement in a fun space consider an accent wall in turquoise, coral or bright yellow.

‘Showcase artwork’

Consider an accent wall that will complement your artwork. Perhaps choose a colour from within the artwork itself. Using a contrasting wall colour to the frames of your artwork will allow the piece itself to take centre stage.

‘Brighten a space’

Choosing a light reflective paint colour is a wonderful way to introduce some character into a dark space. To make smaller rooms look larger, opt for a light blue or pale green reflective paint colour for an accent wall.

Cool blues like cobalt, turquoise and ice blue tend to recede and help a small space look larger. To give a long room a better proportion, I would suggest painting one of the smaller walls in a darker accent paint colour, as this will cause the wall to advance and help make the room cosier. If you're nervous about painting an accent wall, then consider working with the same paint colour but going two shades darker than the paint colour you have on the other walls.

‘Textured walls’

Accent walls can add a touch of dimension, curiosity and style to a room. To add further depth to your accent wall, you could choose a textured paint or opt for a textured wallpaper to add additional interest to your accent wall.

Alternatively, you could choose some creative wallpaper or a wall mural for a dramatic accent wall. Remember, small spaces like utility rooms, offices and bathrooms can also look super with a feature accent wall.

‘Create a panelled wall’

Create a beautiful talking point by introducing a panelled wood effect for your accent wall. This will not only add dimension to the space but will be visually appealing too.

Panelled walls can look fabulous as a backdrop behind your bed or as a feature wall in your dining room. Another option for an accent wall in a kitchen is to use natural stone. It can be very cost effective as you only need to utilise it on one wall.

I hope you have found this week’s column helpful and that I have given you some inspiration when designing your accent walls. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in my weekly interiors column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.