Fancy a break? You could book out an entire hotel for just €20!

The Cork International Hotel is giving away its hotel to one person and their family for the whole weekend - for a wonderful reason.

For the first time ever people can buy tickets to enter a draw to stay in the hotel exclusively for themselves and up to 30 of their family. This has never been done before by the hotel and all money raised will go to their charity partner, The Rainbow Club. The Rainbow Club is a Cork charity that helps families living with autism.

There are just 5,000 tickets available for this exclusive draw so it is on a first come basis. The hotel is aiming to raise €100,000 for the Rainbow Club. Tickets are just €20. The lucky winners will have the use of hotel privately for one weekend on July 10/11, 2020.

General Manager at the Cork International Hotel, Carmel Lonergan said: “This is an exclusive, once in a lifetime only prize. An extended family can enjoy exclusive rental of the hotel and experience private hospitality. They will be the only residents in the hotel during that weekend. This will be the last opportunity before we reopen our doors on Monday, July 13. We were disappointed that we could not raise more money for our charity partner, the Rainbow Club this year so all proceeds from this will go to them and the fantastic work they do.

The amazing exclusive package includes:

- Two-night stay

- Breakfast each morning in the Atlantic Restaurant

- Family Concierge

- A private dinner for 30 guests on Saturday, July 11

- Pianist entertainment during your private dinner

- Access to the hotels Cinema Room & Fitness Suite

- Children’s Aviator Playroom

The charity partner of the Cork International Hotel is the Rainbow Club, which is a centre for children with autism in Cork. The club offers a range of supports such as occupational, speech and language, play and art therapies. The club was founded by Karen and Jon O'Mahony, whose sons Sean and Stephen have autism.

Karen said: “The Covid-19 crisis has had a big impact on our organisation. We are very worried about funding but even more so we are worried about the social impacts the restrictions are having on those who use our service. We are not Government funded and 85% of our income comes from fundraising, which is gone. We support 458 children and have 300 families on our waiting list. We are delighted that the Cork International Hotel is offering up this amazing prize as all money raised will be greatly appreciated by us.”

To enter this incredible competition, we would ask that you make a donation of €20 to The Rainbow Club Cork Centre for Autism.

You can donate HERE.