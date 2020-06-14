Frontline nurse Gráinne Gallanagh from Dancing with the Stars kicks off Irish Cancer Society’s Colour Dash Family 5K

The most colourful event of the Irish Cancer Society’s fundraising calendar has taken on a new twist this year with the announcement by the Irish Cancer Society of a new Colour Dash Family 5K, sponsored by Aldi Ireland.

The charity’s flagship active challenge fundraiser was launched by Gráinne Gallanagh, the Dancing with the Stars finalist who has been working on the frontline as a nurse.

The new event replaces the original 5K Colour Dash series, which has traditionally taken place during the summer months since 2013, in the interests of the health and wellbeing of both organisers and participants during Covid-19.

Instead, the Irish Cancer Society is dedicating Sunday, July 5 as a day of fundraising that will see participants across the country run, jog, bike, or even scoot, five kilometres on a route of their choice in their own locality at any time on the day in order to raise much-needed funds for the charity, with Aldi continuing with its support for the fifth year in a row.

Families, housemates, individuals and long-time supporters of Colour Dash are being asked to dress up in their brightest outfits and to decorate their bikes, scooters, running gear or even their four-legged friends in keeping with the vibrant nature of this much-loved event.

There will even be spot prizes on the day for the most colourful attire! Participants nationwide are encouraged to share images of their completed 5K on social media by tagging the Irish Cancer Society at @irishcancersociety and Aldi at @aldi_ireland, using the #colourdash

Registration is open and runs until July 5, during which time families and individuals can sign up at www.cancer.ie/colourdash.

Participants are asked to make a donation of €25 per family or €15 per individual taking part in lieu of a registration fee, with the option for participants to further fundraise by gathering donations from family and friends. Every participant will receive an information pack on how to take part, access to an online 5K time tracker, a downloadable medal for kids to colour in and wear once they have completed their 5K, and more.

All monies raised will be used to help the Irish Cancer Society meet increased demand for its free services for cancer patients and their families across the country. The Irish Cancer Society continues to provide vital services for cancer patients throughout the current pandemic.

Among the services and supports particularly in demand at this time are end-of-life Night Nursing care at home, the Volunteer Driver Service and a dedicated Freephone Support Line on 1800 200 700 for any queries or concerns on cancer.

Launching Irish Cancer Society’s Colour Dash Family 5K, Dancing With The Stars finalist Gráinne Gallanagh, who has returned to the frontline as a nurse said: “From being back on the frontline as a nurse, I know that this can be a worrying time for cancer patients and their loved ones. The Colour Dash Family 5K is a really fun way for people to show their support and fundraise for a great cause, even during Covid-19. I would encourage people to get on their runners and get creative and colourful with their outfits to help make Sunday, July 5 a day to remember for both the Irish Cancer Society and the thousands of families it supports each year.”

This year’s fundraiser is part of Aldi’s ongoing work with the Irish Cancer Society. Aldi’s sponsorship of the event, as well as participation and fundraising from its staff members, all help to raise vital funds for the charity along with other initiatives throughout the year such as the sale of Daffodil Day daffodils and charity cards at Aldi’s 142 stores.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said: “Now more than ever, it is important that the Irish Cancer Society has the funds necessary to provide services to those who need it most. It’s a charity that the entire Aldi team has shown huge commitment to through all our fundraising initiatives, which to date have raised over €1.4 million. This year our support will be no different despite the change in circumstances. We want to continue to help make a difference to the work of the Irish Cancer Society, and I hope that our customers and communities will join us on July 5 for a day of fun and fundraising.”

Aldi’s commitment to the Irish Cancer Society is part of a wider programme of supports to help communities and customers during this time including prioritising frontline workers, implementing elderly and carer hours, prioritising payments for suppliers as the pandemic continues.

Commenting, Averil Power, CEO of Irish Cancer Society said: “I know friends and supporters will understand why this year’s Colour Dash run series had to be cancelled, but I am so pleased that we have been able to keep the spirit of the event alive in a different way. Our Family 5K Colour Dash gives everyone the opportunity to participate safely, and on their own terms, while still joining in a national day of fundraising. Each week in Ireland, 750 people are diagnosed with cancer. With the restrictions of Covid-19, we are finding challenges and also opportunities to support cancer patients and their families. Our services rely on the generosity of others, especially the public and our partners. It’s so reassuring to know that we have the continued support and sponsorship of Aldi, their staff and customers at this time, and I am confident that together we will deliver a brilliant event for all on July 5.”