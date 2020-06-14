Books: Sit back, relax and enjoy some of these great recommendations

Here are a few recommendations from County Council Library eServices, including eAudioBooks, eBooks, eMagazines, newspapers and even an online course!

Remember, you can access all of these services for free with your library card barcode and PIN number.

If you’re not a library member but want to join then you can get all you need to access these superb resources in a matter of a couple of minutes at librariesireland.ie/join-your-library.

BorrowBox eBook Recommendation: There Is Confusion, by Jessie Redmon Fauset

A rediscovered classic about how racism and sexism tests the spirit, ambition, and character of three children growing up in Hell’s Kitchen and Harlem, from the literary editor of The Crisis, the official magazine of the NAACP.

Set in early twentieth-century New York City, There Is Confusion tells the story of Joanna Marshall, a talented dancer willing to sacrifice everything for success; Maggie Ellersley, an extraordinarily beautiful girl determined to leave her working-class background behind; and Peter Bye, a clever would-be surgeon who is driven by his love for Joanna.

As children, Maggie, Joanna, and Peter support each other’s dreams. But when romance threatens to change the balance of their friendship, Joanna makes two irrevocable decisions—and sets off a chain of events that wreaks havoc with all of their lives.

BorrowBox eAudioBook Recommendation: Absolute Proof written by Peter James and read by Hugh Bonneville

Investigative reporter Ross Hunter nearly didn’t answer the phone call that would change his life – and possibly the world – for ever.

‘I’d just like to assure you I’m not a nutcase, Mr Hunter. My name is Dr Harry F. Cook. I know this is going to sound strange, but I’ve recently been given absolute proof of God’s existence – and I’ve been advised there is a writer, a respected journalist called Ross Hunter, who could help me to get taken seriously.’ What would it take to prove the existence of God? And what would be the consequences?

This question and its answer lie at the heart of Absolute Proof, an international thriller from bestselling author Peter James.

BorrowBox Kids’ eBook Recommendation: The Civil Rights Movement, by Nancy Ohlin

Get ready to blast back to the past and learn all about the Civil Rights Movement!

When people think about the Civil Rights Movement, things like segregation and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech may come to mind. But what was the movement all about, and what social changes did it bring?

This engaging nonfiction book, complete with black-and-white interior illustrations, will make readers feel like they've traveled back in time. It covers everything from Jim Crow laws and protests to major milestones like Brown v. Board of Education and the Civil Rights Act, and more. Find out interesting, little-known facts such as how Rosa Parks was not the first person of colour to refuse to give up her seat on a bus and how most of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech was actually improvised. The unique details along with the clever and humorous interior illustrations make this series stand out from the competition.

Borrowbox Kids’eAudioBook Recommendation: Tomorrow I'll Be Kind, written by Jessica Hische and read by Robin Miles

This uplifting and positive book encourages kids to promise that tomorrow, they will be grateful, helpful, and kind.

Immerse yourself in the beautifully hand-lettered words of wisdom, hope, and positivity alongside adorable illustrations of love and caring. This book is a reminder to all readers, young and old, that the smallest kind gesture can make the biggest difference in the world--we just have to remember to be kind to one another.

And, because BorrowBox is full to the brim of top class non-fiction titles too, why don’t you have a look at…

Losing Earth: The Decade We Could Have Stopped Climate Change written by Nathaniel Rich and read by Matt Godfrey

By 1979, we knew all that we know now about the science of climate change – what was happening, why it was happening, and how to stop it. Over the next ten years, we had the very real opportunity to stop it. Obviously, we failed.

Nathaniel Rich’s groundbreaking account of that failure – and how tantalizingly close we came to signing binding treaties that would have saved us all before the fossil fuels industry and politicians committed to anti-scientific denialism – is already a journalistic blockbuster, a full issue of the New York Times Magazine that has earned favorable comparisons to Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring and John Hersey’s Hiroshima.

Rich has become an instant, in-demand expert and speaker. A major movie deal is already in place. It is the story, perhaps, that can shift the conversation.

eMagazines

The bees of the world have are, and have been for some time, been going through a tough time with disease and habitat issues. BBC Gardener's World has a project for your garden that will make their lives a bit easier. There are many more gardening titles available on RBDigital, our eMagazine app and for more information go to www.tipperarylibraries.ie

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course? Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines, from psychology to photography. Log on to universalclass.com to see what’s on offer.

Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

Advocacy for Elderly Patients.

With growing numbers of seniors in our aging population, families and extended family members are finding themselves in a position where they're providing for some or all of the care for their senior loved ones.

Understanding basic rights of patients and how such rights apply to the elderly will help you become an advocate for not only elderly patients, but for other family members and friends. In this course, you'll learn what an advocate is, what one does, and why it's important to be an advocate for patient care today.

