Pedal power: Longford cycling enthusiasts asked to cycle 20km on June 20, 2020 in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation

The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) Cycle Challenge is the charity’s biggest annual fundraising event.



Each year 60 cyclists take on a 600km cycle to raise vital funds for Nurses for Night Care.

This free national service enables people with non-cancer related illnesses to spend their final days at home whilst receiving professional palliative nursing care.

The demand for this service increases each year and the funds raised by cyclists have been vital in helping to keep up with demand.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Cycle Challenge, due to take place in Italy, is not going ahead.

This will leave a huge gap in funding this vital service. Knowing this, one of the IHF’s loyal cyclists has set a different challenge.

Now, the IHF is calling on everyone to get on their bike and be a part of a special team challenge this year - simply cycle 20km on June 20 and donate €20.

Paul Kimmage and daughter Evelyn are the ambassadors for the IHF Cycle Challenge. Speaking about this new fundraising effort, Paul said: “On all my journeys with the IHF, I have heard many poignant and touching stories from my fellow cyclists about these inspirational nurses and the care they provide at the end of life. The gift of a peaceful and comfortable final chapter for our loved ones is one we all would love to give, especially in these uncertain and challenging time. In supporting this new IHF Cycle Challenge, by taking part or through raising funds, we will help to make this possible for more and more families.”

The Kingspan-sponsored Cycle has raised over €2 million for the IHF since it started in 2009.

Over 4,500 families have been cared for by the Nurses for Night Care service with over 13,000 nights of care delivered since it was established.



IHF CEO Sharon Foley said: “These are challenging times for us all and even more so, given much of our fundraising activity has now been curtailed due to the necessary public health restrictions. The money raised through the IHF Cycle each year, makes such a huge difference to people and their families all over Ireland. Nurses for Night Care continues to operate during the pandemic, which means people are still able to spend their precious final days at home. 90% of Irish Hospice Foundation funding comes directly from the public which means we couldn’t do what we do (like funding Nurse for Night Care) without you.”



Any pedal power counts - bicycle, electric bike, static bike the choice is yours. Even more, you might encourage 20 friends to sponsor you or take up the challenge themselves.

It's simple - 20km - June 20, 2020.

For more information and to take part visit www.hospicefoundation.ie or email louise.mccarron@ hospicefoundation.ie