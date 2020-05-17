Cookery: Good old reliable goat’s cheese

HELLO and welcome to All About Food.

Ask Gingergirl

Dear Gingergirl,

We love goat’s cheese and I’m very keen to use it in cooking. Can you give me a tasty recipe please!

Many thanks,

Ursula.

Hello Ursula,

We are very lucky to have some of the best goat’s cheese producers in the world – it is worth your while seeking out a good, local supplier.

Goat’s cheese can range in taste from tangy, strong and pungent, to delicate and mild and from soft and creamy to hard and crumbly.

It is a very versatile cheese, delicious in salads, on bruschetta and crostini, on pizza, baked and served with crusty bread or in a savoury tart.

I adore savoury tarts. In fact, I would eat them everyday if I could – and I am quite confident that it would take me some time to get bored considering the endless fillings I could choose from! Salmon and asparagus, smoked haddock and spinach, crab and tarragon, ham and broccoli, tomato and mozzarella, pancetta, pea and cheddar, roast peppers and feta…

I am rarely organised enough to have the time to make pastry so I always keep a few packets of all-butter pastry in the freezer.

Goat’s Cheese, Potato & Onion Tart

(Serves 6 generously)

INGREDIENTS

250g pack of shortcrust pastry

25g of butter

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 onions, thinly sliced

1 medium potato, peeled and thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tablespoons of fresh thyme leaves

140g goat's cheese, broken into pieces

3 eggs

200g carton of crème fraîche

METHOD

* Heat oven to 190ºc or 170ºc for a fan oven.

* Roll out the pastry so it is large enough to fit a deep 23cm loose-bottomed tart tin, carefully line the tin with the pastry.

* Chill the pastry for 30 minutes.

* Line the pastry with greaseproof paper, fill with baking beans and bake for 15 minutes.

* Remove the paper and beans and return the tin to the oven for 5 mins until golden, then remove and set aside.

* Reduce oven to 180ºc (fan 160ºc).

* Heat the butter and oil in a large frying pan, add the onions and potato and cook over a very gentle heat for 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden and tender.

* Season then add the garlic and thyme, and cook for a further 3 minutes.

* Tip the mix into the pastry case along with the goat's cheese and spread out evenly.

* Whisk the eggs and crème fraîche together, season, then pour into the pastry case and bake for 30-35 minutes until golden brown and set in the centre.

* Serve warm, with a green salad.

Contact Gingergirl

www.gingergirl.ie

E: helen@gingergirl.ie