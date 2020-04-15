Chris O'Dowd champions Ireland with 'sexy' photos of landscape
Hollywood actor and proud Roscommon man Chris O'Dowd has shared Ireland with his millions of social media followers with a gallery of pictures.
The Bridesmaids star put a call-out for pictures on Easter Sunday, posting to Twitter: "Homesick today. Can anyone in the west of Ireland send me big sexy photos of landscapes please."
People responded with some epic photographs from all over Ireland. To date, Chris has received 3,500 replies to his original call-out.
Here are just some of the photographs posted on the thread:
Taken at Lough Derravaragh outside Mullingar not too far from Boyle by @decmurr . pic.twitter.com/0pkHDa0eNe— Niall Breslin (@nbrez) April 13, 2020
Cliffs of Moher, Co.Clare, Storm Ciara, 2020 pic.twitter.com/DBTApSAPm8— Elaine Farrell (@FoolinInDoolin) April 13, 2020
County Clare sunset pic.twitter.com/QmQql5r1Lw— Ruth Smith (@theruthsmith) April 12, 2020
Glendale Co Leitrim and Mullaghmore pic.twitter.com/J64RwOp5dn— Eddie Lee (@EdSligo) April 13, 2020
Killarney, Kerry. Near Ross castle. Last sunset before lockdown pic.twitter.com/EA94DmWKk5— Jane (@JaneCollins16) April 12, 2020
This might work for ya Chris, was taken on a wonderful starry night near your home place pic.twitter.com/37bpoDnkTZ— Eddie Lee (@EdSligo) April 13, 2020
Keem Strand Beach, Achill Island, Co. Mayo pic.twitter.com/gwUksiq3KP— Ben "Stay Indoors" Stephens (@stephens_ben) April 13, 2020
Is breathtaking Benbulben big enough for you? #WildAtlanticWay pic.twitter.com/KF4BGdNDh1— wildatlanticway | #StayAtHome (@wildatlanticway) April 14, 2020
Not a bad place to self-isolate. Cloonfad in Roscommon captured by Niamh Ronane pic.twitter.com/1eMxSP0fQ6— Eva Ní Shúilleabháin (@Evanis) April 13, 2020
Nairin Strand, Portnoo, Co. Donegal pic.twitter.com/0RdVExCUHJ— Libertybelle (@Nigella22321403) April 12, 2020
