Longford bog to be turned into 'hot springs' luxury spa

An Icelandic luxury hotel company has unveiled plans to turn 50 acres of Longford bog into a hotel spa resort, complete with hot springs and a range of organic therapies.

Brandarisson Holdings Ltd have lodged the ambitious plans with Longford County Council in recent days. The proposal includes a 200-room hotel, luxury indoor spa and a range of outdoor attractions and therapies, including hot tubs and specially designed hot springs.

The hotel group operates similar facilities in Iceland and attracted over 100,000 visitors in 2019. They have been in talks with Bord na Mona for a number of years to acquire a large portion of redundant bog near Kenagh. Public consultation will take place later this year.

The company's planning application mentions a raft of facilities and treatments, including mud baths, hot tubs and massage therapy rooms. The company uses Irish products in its other hotels and have long been champions of the healing powers of peat.

Bog hole baths will be Ireland's answer to Iceland's hot springs while guests will also relax and unwind with a 'good clean dirt' face mask and a hot turf mole massage. A personal trainer will bring guests through a rigorous exercise regime which will include footing turf and jumping ditches.



Before returning to the luxurious hotel suites, guests will be hosed down with cold water. They will be transported to and from the outdoor facilities on the back of a box trailer, fully fitted with clumps of straw for comfort. This service will be complimentary but the driver, Seamus, will accept tips. Upon their return to the hotel building, guests can warm up in the turf-powered sauna.

The hotel will encourage a traditional diet of flasks of half cold milky tea and ham sandwiches. The star attraction at the hotel will be the innovative 'midgetherapy,' a revolutionary skin exfoliating treatment. Midges will 'ate the heads off guests' for at least three hours every day from 6pm to 9pm. This therapy will be seasonal and will be offered every year, starting on April 1.

The resort will be called Portachventura and is due to open in 2022.