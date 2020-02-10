All you need is love to mark this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a festival of romance that celebrates love and relationships. Celebrated on February 14, it is often marked by giving gifts to and spending time with loved ones.

Valentine’s Day traditions include exchanging gifts, such as chocolates or roses, and a romantic night out on the town. School children often exchange Valentines Cards. Decorations typically feature Cupid and his arrows, doves,and hearts. The day also has religious associations, especially with the Anglican and Lutheran church. Religious celebrations may feature church services or feasts.

Cupid became a symbol of Valentine’s Day due to the fact that he is the Roman god associated with the erotic, passionate type of love. His arrows cause his targets to fall in love.

Valentine’s Day Love Quotes:

There are many popular quotes that are used during Valentine’s Day. During this day many partners display their appreciation and love for one another by buying roses along with a card that typically has a love quote. Over many years some Valentine’s Day quotes have gained popularity, while the classic Valentine’s Day love quotes have and will remain for many years.

If you are looking for some popular Valentine’s Day quotes we have gathered a few.

“If you have only one smile in you give it to the people you love.” - Quote by Maya Angelou;

“Love will find a way through paths where wolves fear to prey.” -Quote by Lord Byron;

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” - Quote by Charles M. Schulz;

“It is better to have loved and lost than never to have lost at all.” - Quote by Samuel Butler.

