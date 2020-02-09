Why not treat your loved one to a Valentines weekend at the Abbey Hotel

Why not treat your loved one to a romantic dinner at the 4* Abbey Hotel Roscommon this Valentines weekend.

Enjoy a special Valentines menu in their restaurant for only €35 per person with a complimentary glass of prosecco served at your meal.

One lucky lady will take home a beautiful valentines bouquet from Be Floral Florists Athlone in the hotel's free Valentine's Day draw (valid for diners in the restaurant only). After dinner there is live music in the bar with Adrian Harrington. Booking is essential for February 14 & 15 . TEL 090 6626240 or email restaurant@abbeyhotel.ie

Celebrate Valentine’s weekend at the Abbey in their beautiful restaurant with private booth seating upon request. Why not consider a champagne celebration at the Abbey... the perfect setting if you are planning a romantic valentines proposal where their team will help to create the most romantic setting for popping the question.

They have special B&B rates available all weekend. Call 090 6626240 or check out our website for the best rates www.abbeyhotel.ie

