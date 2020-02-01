Cavan Crystal Hotel, a top class wedding venue for the new decade

Following a massive investment programme, the Cavan Crystal Hotel has re-established itself as one of the leading wedding venues in the Country.

From small beginnings almost 18 years ago the Cavan Crystal hotel has slowly matured into the fabulous property and venue you see today. A huge investment in the hotel over the past two years sees the hotel ready for the new decade and driven forward by a fabulous dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the hotel from the very beginning, the future is very bright.

Cavan Crystal Hotel now has the full package from the maturing gardens to the fabulous newly refurbished contemporary high ceiling atrium lobby for your arrival reception where Prosecco and mini scones with canopies’ await your guests to tempt them.

Then on into the fully refurbished Atrium Bar for a pre-wedding cocktail to get you in the party mood. Onward still later to the fabulously appointed multi chandeliered Balavaun suite with its white leather chairs complimenting the lilac carpets and the generous dance floor.

The Team

Irene, Una and Bernard: With over 40 years of experience this team is one of the reasons for the many fantastic reviews that the hotel receives from every wedding we host.

They will say it is about engagement with the hotel from the get go so as to ensure that we tick every box in the run up to the bid day. Attention to detail especially the little personal things is a go to for the team here.

Cavan Crystal Wedding Testimonials

“Myself and my partner held our wedding here in November and it truly was the best day of our lives. The venue was amazing, all the staff went truly above and beyond. Everyone loved the food and couldn't fault the service at all. Massive thanks to Úna, Irene and Bernard (wedding coordinators) who were amazing at what they did.

“They ensured we had nothing to stress or worry about. They were in regular contact leading up to the day, they went above and beyond and their attention to detail for ceremony and reception was perfect. Would highly recommend it as a wedding venue.” - Christina and Siobhán McDonald-Denton

Royal Treatment

“From the moment we first met the wedding coordinators at the hotel wedding fair we were treated like absolute royalty. We fell in love with the bright and modern decor and of course the sparkling wedding suite. It was just perfect for the theme we had in mind.

“The menu tasting gave us the opportunity to try so many gorgeous dishes. It was nearly impossible to narrow our decision down to just a few! The big day itself went better than we imagined. Nothing was too much trouble, even organising child care for us at the last minute. Bridal suite was luxurious.

“The gardens were perfect for pictures. All our friends and family were blown away by the food, service and such friendly and attentive staff. We can’t think the hotel staff, especially Una and Irene enough. We can’t wait to go back for another family wedding next year! Thank you!” - Carrie and Seanie Donnelly.

