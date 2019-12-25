Christmas Poem by Newtownforbes pupil Éanna Madden

On Christmas Day, I laid out fanta with cookies and carrots for the reindeer and Santa.

My sisters want to hear the sleigh, my cousins are coming on Christmas Day

We hope we will get lots of presents my dad will cook at least 2 pheasants

I hear a noise at Christmas Night my whole body is rigid with fright

I hear a horrible noise like crashing and see a man that’s far from dashing

His whole stomach is bulging jolly and plump, his body is curved into a slump

He had a wild and bushy beard, some things in his bag was just pure weird

His eyes were alight with joy, as with care he placed a tiny toy

He told me that he had to go and so he plodded into the snow

Outside there stood a massive ladder and he snaked up it faster than an adder

So I followed him onto the roof and my eyes couldn’t believe the proof

I looked to see where Santa stood, looking at who was naughty and good.

Then I saw all the deer standing so close, so incredibly near.

I looked at them, the one called Prancer and then he shook the one called Dancer

Then Santa looked at me with a frown and said ‘you shouldn’t be up, you should go down’

So then I lay inside my bed with images of Santa inside my head.

I tried to tell my sister of my incredible account, but all she did was shake her head and look at me with doubt.

I told my cousins my story, but they wouldn’t lend an ear, so I waited to get proof, I waited til next year.

Over the following year I made sure I didn’t forget, every night I heard a noise I would tell myself not yet.

But then I heard a bang, I heard it on Christmas Eve, I ran downstairs and saw a man, brushing ash off his sleeve.

Of course it was Santa, the jolly old man, his eyes twinkling and drinking fanta from a can.

I gave myself a moment to study Old Saint Nick, his beard must have just been combed, so shiny and slick.

But the man gave a sense he was ancient, it was the strangest feeling, but before I could say anything, he burst through the ceiling.

I knew it must be magic, I knew it must be, but as to where he went, I just couldn’t see

Acting on the hunch, I went into the cold and when I saw where he stood, I was sold.

I saw where he was, up high on the slates, and I saw my old friends, my old reindeer mates,

I looked at their antlers all covered in sleet, and their freshly washed coats, so shiny and neat

I asked if I could come, he said that I might, so I hopped on the sleigh and rode into the night,

We went to every house and delivered all the toys, I could imagine all the smiles on all the girls and boys,

But you cant tell this to anyone, it must be a secret you see, so this stays between us, you, Santa and me.