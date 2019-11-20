Longford people urged to support 'Christmas Jumper Day' for great cause

Schools, companies, pubs, cafes and businesses across Longford and the entire country are being asked to support Christmas Jumper Day for Africa on Friday, December 13.

Christmas Jumper Day for Africa will be an opportunity for you to have fun, raise awareness and do some fundraising to support families – but living in some of the poorest communities in Africa.

Self Help Africa works with these communities – providing families with the ability to produce more food, earn more from their farming activities – helping mothers and fathers to provide a better life for their children.

The main focus of ‘Christmas Jumper Day for Africa’ will be on encouraging children and people to come to school or work or play on the day wearing their favourite jumper or Christmas jumper or Christmas colours and make a donation to the charity.

Participating schools, businesses, clubs and companies will be invited to submit their favourite photos from the day and we will post some of the best photographs with the schools and businesses permission on our website.

We will provide you with some fundraising resources and suggestions to help you to arrange some Christmas themed activities on the day – and in return, are asking participating children and people to bring along €2 or €5 to support Christmas Jumper Day for Africa.

"Join the fun on Friday, December 13, or any day in December. Get everyone together, wear silly festive knits, jumpers, hats, colours and raise much-needed funds and donate to Gorta Self Help Africa and give hope this Christmas," campaigner Ronan Scully said.

If you would like to register your school or business or place of work to take part, please do so by emailing ronan.scully@ selfhelpafrica.org