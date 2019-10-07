Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Unspoken GAA protocol is being breached

For this week, the rise of unspoken GAA protocol being breached.

In a results driven business teams are looking for any edge, psychological or otherwise, that they can gain over their opponent.

In the lead up to the drawn All-Ireland senior football final, certain Kerry voices were most vocal in expressing doubt over David Gough’s appointment as referee. Why? Perhaps attempting to influence some of his decision making.

Managers of teams engaging in lengthy, probing conversation with match referees prior to throw-in is also becoming too commonplace and it shouldn’t be entertained.

I’ve no problem whatsoever with the customary shake hands ‘best of luck’, but engaging in conversation, questioning or attempting to influence the réiteoir is a no no and quite frankly, inappropriate.

