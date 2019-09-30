Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Shameful attack on Kevin Lunney shocked the nation to it's core

Coverage in the aftermath of the horrible treatment meted out to one of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executives and Director, Kevin Lunney has shocked the nation.

In the Irish Times recently, Mark Paul wrote a legitimate, terrific story, about the absence of any serious effort by the Irish State to investigate what was going on - for several years - in and around Quinn’s Holdings. The writer posed a hypothetical question, comparing Quinn’s to a US Company who were based in Ireland, and giving employment, and asked what would the Irish State do if the Americans reported such an issue?

The Irish Government and all arms of the State would act swiftly with task forces, investigative teams, and would literally throw all of their significant force behind finding the people responsible. Resources would not be an issue, at all. Of course Quinn’s company is owned 80% by three US hedge funds, Silver Point, Brigade, and Contrarian, not by any US operation per se. Silver Point and Brigade declined to comment. Contrarian didn’t respond to a query by the Sunday Business Post.

Feelings run very high in the area of Cavan/Fermanagh, and it’s thought that the latest attack was timed to obstruct a board meeting of Quinn’s Holdings. Representatives of each fund were on their way to the board meeting to discuss investing more in the Quinn Holdings operation, but were told to turn back.

But, you know, Quinn’s is a long way from the pale and it’s once again a fair indictment of how Government views such areas.

Repeated threats to various executives have been received over the years, more recently when in May of this year, Kevin Lunney, along with five senior executives/company directors of Quinn’s former business, received letters advising that a “permanent solution” would be executed against one of them.

QIH (Quinn Industrial Holdings) passed the letter to Gardai, and also to the PSNI. No visible action occurred. On Sunday morning last, a newspaper carried news apparently suggesting that evidence may have been found in relation to the Lunney attack. It wasn’t beyond the ability of Gardai to investigate as soon as they’d been given the resources.

