Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Interesting that President made his feelings known on Defence Forces pay

Interesting when the President of Ireland, Michael D O’Higgins, made his feelings known on pay for the Defence Forces.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who previously said that while he valued the contribution of people in the Defence Forces that there is a collective pay agreement in place for public servants, was suddenly out on RTE Radio saying that they were close to having the Defence Forces pay grades completely revised.

It’s a laugh really, how transparent the government really is when such an important figure - who happens to be the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces - made his feelings known in no uncertain terms.

