Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: We must support the Gardaí in Longford town

In this paper last week I was taken by the response of some councillors at the Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Longford has become hugely safer as a result of the Gardaí being given enough resources to make their presence felt in the town. The first and most basic rule of policing, is visibility.

When planning a strategy to curtail bad behaviour, the first item is visibility. That’s the key to initial curtailment, backed up by heavier methods, to make a real impression. When we were bereft of Gardaí in Longford town, there was little noise from elected representatives......well not much anyway.

It appeared that as long as Longford wasn’t in the news, it was okay to have regular trouble. That was the real problem. When Gardaí were absent, Longford had one of the worst records of drugs, petty crime, some not so petty crime, with gangs running riot literally all over the town, giving the town a really bad name.

How many people would go out at night in Longford and feel safe during that period? Speaking for myself.......I wouldn’t dare appear after dusk. But when police are visible, present, and very public, it causes certain members of society to become most careful.

This is one of the proven methods of curtailing crime. Simple as that.

Look at Croke Park, for instance. There you see lots of Gardaí on show, with nothing to do most of the time, but by their very presence, nothing further is needed - for most of the time. Where effective policing is required, it first comes in the shape of visible police, present and ready, usually that is enough to stop any trouble beginning. Most criminals are cowards, at heart.

I know for some people it sounds too simple, but it is a proven fact, statistically backed up by endless reports and records, carried out by those whose job it is to keep order - the Gardaí. Nobody should complain about the 'image of Longford' or the 'negative publicity' or saying the presence of security was 'excessive'. That, with respect, is rubbish.

It’s also most unfair to Gardai, who are after all the experts, as shown by the immediate decline in trouble around Longford town. Suddenly the Gardaí are blamed for being heavy handed! Oh dear me.

Was it better when there were no Gardai present in Longford town, and when people were too terrorised to even walk down some streets in broad daylight?

I’ve heard an alleged story that Americans rang the Longford tourism office to ask if Longford was safe to visit? That, says it all. It’s long past time that we had visible police in Longford town, its cleaning up the area, and making the streets safe.

We should encourage Gardaí, and thank them, rather than make foolish noises that are contrary to fact.

We must support the Gardaí, and their presence in Longford town.

