Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Gaelic football is dying, unless Croke Park do something

Once again, this year, I didn’t travel to Croke Park for the Leinster Final. It wasn’t the only match I didn’t attend.

I couldn’t muster the energy to go to Longford either. That’s a first for me.

Pauric Davis summed it up accurately. Longford needed the goal early on, and once Tyrone went ahead they could exploit the difference in division status. It becomes easier when the team from the upper division have a cushion.

The Dublin game was wearying to watch. Nonetheless I managed to stay with it, on television for all of 77 minutes. Meath were less developed condition wise, and were way slower than Dublin as the game wore on, and nervously hit the ball fearfully from the beginning, failing to score some easy shots. Dublin were left with a comfortable margin of 1-17 to 0-4.

Watching the game one couldn’t help but regret the way the GAA folded on the hand pass issue, before it had even been given a proper trial.

They also refused to address the passing back to goalkeeper. Gaelic football is dying, unless Croke Park do something.

There are many reasonably acceptable routes to a better game, but going by what John Horan said recently, the association does not seem at all alarmed.

Also read: Longford & Westmeath young people among over 300 young people to gather at National Youth Showcase