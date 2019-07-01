Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: There are some twisted rules in our justice system

The HSE has paid out 7.2 million to a family who’s son was born limp and unresponsive. The family allege that the boy is on the autism spectrum as a result of issues that arose during his birth at the National Maternity Hospital. The HSE denies liability.

Why on earth would they agree to pay out €7,200,000, when all the time they have denied responsibility, and continue to do so? The HSE, which naturally will contest minor court cases as vigorously as possible, by spending vast amounts of (our) money defending every single claim that arises; and at this stage that’s a hell of a lot of cases.

This is yet another laughable legal anomaly of our law system. The HSE are prepared to mount as muscular a team as possible, for every single case, yet, they end up paying out 7.2 million to a family who have been through the trauma of seeking the settlement in the first place.

According to court documents, the loser - the HSE - has refused to acknowledge liability.

Isn’t it an amazing justice system that allows any family to allege liability, and make a claim, without ever proving that the opposition are liable in the first place? Or is it?

I know many instances of foolish governance are regularly recorded in this column, but to pay out such a whopping amount, without ever once admitting liability, smacks of twisted rules in our justice system.

