Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: GAA need to address declining interest

Last Sunday, for the first time in almost twenty years, I didn’t bother going to the Leinster Senior Football Championship semi finals in Croke Park.

Part of the reason is the poor spectacle that football has become, and the other part is I know the results long before the match takes place.

I’m actually writing this on Saturday, I swear to you, because I’m that confident the results are a foregone conclusion. The GAA are looking at declining gates, declining games, all because of declining interest.

I note that Central Council will be asked to consider the game rules, with a view to making some changes. Mmmm.

Dublin will beat Kildare, and Meath will demolish Laois.

Finally, as this column predicted, Mickey Graham and Cavan defeated Armagh. They meet Donegal in the Ulster final.

Donegal are very advanced, with superb talent. They should win.

But Mickey Graham is a very clever manager.....

