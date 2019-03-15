Oral History Network of Ireland inviting Longford people to midlands networking event

The Oral History Network of Ireland (OHNI) is holding a Leinster regional networking event in Mullingar, County Westmeath later this month for those interested in the use of Oral History.

The informal event will be held on Saturday, March 23 between 11am and 1pm in the Westmeath County Council Executive Lounge, Aras an Chontae, Mount Street, Mullingar, N91FH4N.

This free event is designed for OHNI members, as well as others engaged in or interested in oral history, to meet in an informal setting to discuss ideas, talk about past, current or future projects, and get to know other people in the region involved in oral history. It is also an opportunity to share your views on how OHNI can develop in the months and years to come.

The Oral History Network of Ireland brings together oral history practitioners for the support and promotion of the discipline of oral history in Ireland. Our aims include offering advice and support; encouraging new and existing projects to allow oral historians to communicate on a national level; sharing experiences and ideas; and discussing standards in practice and relevant technologies.

This event is kindly supported by Westmeath County Council (WCC) and the WCC Heritage Officer, Melanie McQuade.

For further information, contact info@oralhistorynetworkireland.ie