Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Late Peter Kelly had an effortless knack of being genuinely friendly

I missed the funeral of Peter Kelly, a grand and lovely man.

In his time in the Dáil he was Mr Popular, and members from every constituency in the country had good words to say about Peter, from Longford.

Maybe politicians should have studied him more, because Peter had an effortless knack of being genuinely friendly with anyone, and everyone he met, without exception. It wasn’t contrived.

Much has been made, and quite rightly, of his association with Longford county.

For Peter that was the ultimate compliment - to be remembered as a Longford man.