Trick or Treat? - Tesco Ireland stores to host Trick or Treat for Temple Street

Tesco Ireland stores will be hosting Trick or Treat for Temple Street events on Saturday the 27th of October between 11am-4pm. Taking place in all 151 stores, Tesco has set a national fundraising target of €100,000 to help buy new life-saving equipment for its charity partner, Temple Street Children's University Hospital.

Tesco colleagues will be kitted out in a variety of Halloween costumes while they host Halloween parties at the front of each store with cake sales, face-painting, balloon and much more on the day. All funds raised by Tesco stores will purchase a new Ultrasound machine for Neurosurgery which will be used during neurosurgical procedures to get real-time views of the brain anatomy and thereby facilitating the removal of brain tumours and accurate placement of devices and shunts.

Tesco and Temple Street are encouraging all customers to bring their kids down to their local Tesco store this Saturday for a great fun-filled day in aid of a great cause.

Aoife Donohue, Head of Corporate Affairs at Tesco Ireland, said, "At Tesco we are excited to be holding Trick or Treat for Temple Street in our stores. It is guaranteed to be a fun-filled day in all of our stores, so pop in to pick up a treat and support the little heroes of Temple Street at the same time."

Denise Fitzgerald, Head Executive, Temple Street Foundation, said:"We're thrilled once again to be part of such a fun Halloween fundraiser with our friends in Tesco. By supporting Tesco's Trick or Treat fundraising events in-store on Saturday you become part of Temple Street's extraordinary circle of care that's helping to transform little lives for the better every day. Our sincere thanks to Tesco staff and customers for their continued support of our little patients."

Temple Street has been Tesco Ireland's charity partner since October 2014 and to date Tesco Ireland has raised €3.6 million in aid of the little heroes of Temple Street.

Each year, Temple Street Children's University Hospital treats over 145,000 children from across the country and operates the busiest A&E departments in Europe. For thousands of children, Temple Street is the only hospital in Ireland they can be treated in. Through the charity partner programme, Tesco colleagues and customers can help little people from all over Ireland get better and be real-life heroes to children attending the hospital.