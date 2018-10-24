Longford Carers attend meeting in the European Parliament
Pictured (l-r) were: Mary Colohan, Ballymahon; Wendy Hudson, Ballinalee; Bernie Cox, Clondra; Marian Harkin MEP; Sharon Gorman, Ballinalee Rd, Longford; Jackie Murray, Killoe and Mary Byrne,Ballymahon
Independent MEP Marian Harkin recently hosted a group of carers from Longford at a meeting of the Carer's Interest Group in the European Parliament. The theme of the meeting was 'Work Life Balance' and carers had the opportunity to discuss issues affecting carers on a daily basis.
