Ambassador and Longford author John Connell lends his support to Movember

Leading global men's health charity, the Movember Foundation, today marked ten years of fundraising for men's health issues in Ireland as it launched its 2018 Movember campaign. Movember is calling on men and women in Longford to grow a moustache, host an event or move to raise much needed funds and awareness for men's health issues.

In the past ten years, over 100,000 men and women in Ireland have loaned their upper lip or helped to raise funds for what has become the most effective men's health initiative of a generation; making a real difference to the lives of thousands of people affected by prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health issues in Ireland each year.

Movember has funded over 30 prostate cancer initiatives, in partnership with the Irish Cancer Society, ranging from financial grants for parents and their families to ground-breaking research that has united the prostate cancer research community in an effort to improve outcomes and quality of life for the 1 in 7 Irish men who will get prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Neil Rooney, Movember County Director, said: "What Irish men and women have done of the past 10 years to raise funds and awareness for men's health issues has been phenomenal. However, serious issues still remain and we are fully committed to continue our work over the next 10 years and beyond to help close the four year gap in life expectancy between men and women in Ireland, and we need ongoing support to continue our work. If you haven't grown a moustache before, now is the time. If you have, ditch that razor, put your lip to work again and help men live happier, healthier, longer lives!"

"Ten years ago, awareness and funding of male cancer and mental health was critically low and the issues were often ignored in Ireland. As a result, men suffered and died in silence. It simply wasn't acceptable. Movember gave a platform for change to men who wanted to challenge outdated, toxic attitudes to masculinity and women who wanted a better, brighter future for the men in their lives. We became a diverse movement of rugby players, students, farmers, firemen and friends challenging the status quo and redefining the way men's health issues are addressed and we thank them all sincerely for their ongoing support."

Head of Services at the Irish Cancer Society, Donal Buggy said: "We are very proud of our partnership with Movember in Ireland. Through their fundraising efforts over the past ten years, Movember has become the largest non-governmental funder of prostate cancer initiatives in Ireland. The Irish Cancer Society has worked with Movember to fund over 30 research and patient programmes improving the lives of men across the country. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Movember Ireland and building on our vital work in supporting men affected by prostate cancer in Ireland."

Speaking at today's launch, bestselling author and mental health advocate John Connell said: "I am delighted to have partnered with Movember this year on their 10th anniversary. Movember has played an important role over the past ten years in destigmatising mental health issues in Irish society and I look forward to working with them to let men know its good to talk when they face these challenges."

Movember are taking the opportunity to announce the inclusion of Ireland in their global prostate registry, The International Registry for Men with Advanced Prostate Cancer (known as IRONMAN). Funded by Movember Ireland and managed by the Irish Cancer Society, the Irish contribution to the project will be led by researchers in 7 hospitals across Dublin, Cork and Sligo. The IRONMAN registry collects information about a patient's type of prostate cancer, their treatment and what side effects they may be experiencing to help inform cause, prevention and treatment.

To help Movember continue their ongoing work, you can sign up and get involved or make a donation on movember.com