"Irish Women in Theatre" at Strokestown Park

Louise Lowe and Mairead Ni Chroinin are a few of the names featuring at the upcoming Irish Women in Theatre event at Strokestown Park, Roscommon on Friday October 26 and Saturday October 27.

'Irish Women in Theatre - Inspiring Performers in a Magnificent Historic House' is a free event and takes place in the historical setting of the library of Strokestown Park House. Over the two days there will be performances and talks from leading female Irish artistic directors, performers and producers and begins Friday October 26 at 2pm. This event is hosted by Strokestown Park House and the Irish Heritage Trust in partnership with Roscommon County Council Library Services.

"We are delighted to be welcoming these leading Irish women of the national stage to Strokestown Park and presenting alongside a number of native Roscommon women who have also ploughed the theatrical furrow," says Caroilin Callery of Strokestown Park. "This is not an easy task in a male dominated profession, especially in rural Ireland in the context of writing and production. We are pleased to play our part in redressing this imbalance," she continued.

On the evening of Friday October 26, Louise Lowe, Artistic Director of ANU Productions, an award winning theatre company, will deliver the keynote address. ANU is devoted to an interdisciplinary approach to performance/installation that cross-pollinates visual art, dance and theatre in an intensely collaborative way.

In addition, “Words Can Kill: The Priest, the Landlord & the Maid”, a short, site specific play set in Strokestown Park House will be performed that evening.

Saturday 27th October will feature readings by Strokestown Poetry Festival Women Poets. In addition, Leanna Cuttle (ANU Productions) and Samantha Cade will talk about large scale collaborative production on women and the Famine.



“This fascinating Women in Theatre event is possible thanks to the support of our local partner Roscommon County Library Services, as well as generous funding from the Creative Ireland Programme,” said John O’Driscoll, General Manager of Strokestown Park. “All are welcome to this free event over the two days and we recommend booking in advance to avoid disappointment”, he continued.

The full programme is available at http://www.strokestownpark.ie/performers-magnificent-house/ .This is event is free of charge but booking is advised. Telephone or email: 071 9633013 / info@strokestownpark.ie.