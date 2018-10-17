RTE series looking for Longford men who need help on the fashion front

We all know someone who needs a hand with their fashion choices and a new series for RTE aims to provide that help to people from all over the country.

'The Fitting Room' tasks three of the country's top fashion designers with creating a bespoke outfit for their participants.

In a call-out earlier this month, RTE mentioned that it is looking for all sorts of people, ranging from those with unusual body shapes to those who are gender non-conforming and people who live with disabilities.

However, producers have contacted the Longford Leader to say they need more "lovely men from Longford." It appears Dublin dominates the applications list, so the call is out for the men of Longford.

If you would like to take part in this new show, you can email your name, age, contact number and a recent photo of yourself outlining the reason you would like some help to belfast@dsp.tv.

