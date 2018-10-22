The 'Evolution' of Longford's arts scene

The Aisling Children's Arts Festival kicks off in Longford this week and, to celebrate 20 years of Aisling, the Longford Leader is publishing a number of articles from the Aisling Festival Supplement, which were written by Transition Year Students from a number of local schools.

The Evolution Stage School is a dancing and singing school in Longford, where kids and teens over four can go to build confidence and make new friends for life in a fun, disciplined environment.

Paul Hennessy, who is an expert singer, and Tracey Carty, who was a student on the famous dancing Billie Barry Stage School, run Evolution Stage School. Tracey brings her own style and experience to her choreography.

“Everyone has talent and if you nurture it in the right way great things can happen”, believes Tracey and Paul.

They opened the school in Longford in 2009. They also have a school in Kinneged (opened in 2009), Roscommon (opened in 2012) and last year they opened a school in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Every Saturday, the students practice in Longford. They have got five different times for different age groups. Classes are one hour long with tap classes being two hours long.

Evolution Stage School in Longford usually has a show during the Halloween mid-term every year. It always takes place in Backstage Theatre, and the tickets usually sell out in a matter of weeks.

They also have a trip to London every year where they attend two Pineapple Studio workshops, visit the National History Museum and Science Museum, do a bus tour of London and more. Places are limited to 45 students over the age of 13.

There are so many talented people that many have been too shy to show anyone but now, because of Evolution Stage School, they have gained the confidence to perform on stage.

Evolution also have their own ‘Agency’ that gives students the opportunity to appear in TV commercials, TV programmes, movies and more.

To this day, the Agency is very successful and students regularly attend casting and auditions. It is a wonderful addition to the Longford arts scene.