More than one million lucky players have won prizes on new enhanced Lotto & Lotto Plus game since it launched in September

More than one millions players have won prizes on Lotto and Lotto plus since new game changes were introduced on September 1st promising more winners and more millionaires.

The National Lottery revealed today the new enhanced Lotto with Lotto Plus game is showing a dramatic increase in prize winners across the two weekly draws. The new games changes saw a 50 per cent increase in winners. The top prize in Lotto Plus double from €500,000 to €1 million.

The one million winners include:

*A €5.7 million Lotto jackpot winner in Dublin.

*A Lotto Plus top tier winner of one million Euro from Westmeath.

*Two winners of the top Lotto Plus Two prize of €250,000 from Galway and Kerry.

*Two Match 5 winners + Bonus of €97,092 & €262,429 respectively.



The added benefits to the Lotto and Lotto Plus game enhancements have delivered an incredible 65% increase in winners for the 12 Lotto draws since the changes. Last night’s Lotto draw produced another 73,000 winners which was an increase of 70% versus comparative draws before the Lotto Plus game enhancements were introduced.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin said he is delighted that the game changes have surpassed the one million Lotto winners landmark.

“Since the enhanced Lotto game was launched on 1st September, our players have really taken to the new changes and an incredible one million of them have already seen the benefits of our extra prize tiers. And some of those prizes have been truly life changing! We have already welcomed our first Lotto Plus 1 millionaire prize winner from Westmeath into the famous winners’ room and we look forward to a lot more big Lotto winners in the coming months,” he said.

