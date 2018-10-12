Moyne CS school notes

Geography Field Trip

Leaving certificate students travelled to Strandhill Co. Sligo for work on their project. This project is worth 20% of their final exam and we wish them luck writing up their projects towards the exam in June.



Study Skills for 3rd years

A study skills seminar was held for 3rd year students. This seminar was organised by Ms. Killian (careers) to give tips to students in exam classes on how to manage both homework and study , the students found it very beneficial.



Junior Boys Rugby

On Wednesday last the team along with Mr Prior travelled to the rugby grounds in Longford for their first match of the season. The skill of the Moyne team completely overwhelmed the opposition and Mr Prior was clearly a happy man at the final whistle with a score line of 51-7

Senior Boys Gaelic & U16 Boys

On Thursday last the team along with Mr.Donnelly and Mr.Mulvey travelled to Kilbeggan. Our lads played with great skill and determination however we missed a few opportunities and this cost us dearly. The final score Kilbeggan 2-13 Moyne 2-3.We wish the team well in future games. U16 team played St Mels and it was a very comprehensive win for our lads well done on a 3-13 to 7 points win and no doubt this team we will hear more from this superb team.



Careers Expo

This was a tremendous success with a large number of Universities, Colleges , ESB, Defence Forces all providing advice and information to our TY, 5th & 6th yr students, we were delighted to have our neighbouring school Carrigallen here to avail of the careers day. A big thank you to Ms Killian for organising the day.



Futsal

Our 1st yr girls under the guidance of Ms Keogh were winners of the Co Longford competition beating Cnoc Mhuire Granard in penalties, we wish the team good luck in the Leinster competition.