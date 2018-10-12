Ardscoil Phadraig school notes

Mental Health Awareness Week

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week all our students, along with our staff went for a long walk on Wednesday afternoon. In order to promote positive mental health we encourage our students to stay active. A lovely afternoon was had by all out in the October sunshine.



Junior “A” Championship

A big congratulations to our students Killian Reynolds and Padraig Sheridan who were part of the Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones team who won the Juvenile (U16) “A” Football Championship on Saturday last.



Girls Blitz

Forty of our 1st and 2nd year girls participated in a football blitz held in Newtownforbes on Wednesday 10th October. We had 4 teams entered into the blitz and all teams enjoyed successes throughout the day against teams from Ballymahon Convent and Moyne. The girls put in some super performances and will make the task of selecting u14, junior and senior panels difficult due to the exceptional quality of these players. Well done to all involved and we look forward to playing both Lanesboro and Castlepollard in Senior and Junior in the next two weeks.

Credit Union Quiz

We had three quiz teams taking part in the annual Credit Union Quiz which takes place between the secondary schools in Granard. Our students came 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Our two teams which came 1st and 2nd overall go on to represent Granard in Athlone in November.



Junk Kouture

We are taking part in the Junk Kouture competition once again this year and we are looking for some old materials which you may have lying around the house. We need the following materials:

Old/broken fishing rods

Toy fish

Feathers

Fishing lines

If anyone has any of these items and would like to donate them we would really appreciate your help. You can drop them into the school.



Maths Week

Transition Year students are busy planning for Ardscoil Phadraig’s Maths Week (15th – 19th October). Some of the exciting activities included are riddle of the day, number soccer, maths pong and murder mystery maths!