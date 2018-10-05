Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Where will the Connolly Cup be heading?

This coming Sunday, the county final takes place, and once again it’s Abbeylara versus Mullinalaghta.

Mullinalaghta have the advantage of winning two county finals already, to make it three in a row would be an incredible achievement, given that there are only about two hundred adult males in the parish, of which maybe fifty could be considered eligible in terms of age and development.

Out of that, Mullinalaghta have to find thirty to fill the jerseys.

Yet, they’ve proved what can be done, and what can be achieved, with hard work, perseverance, and, of course, no little talent.

Added to all that they are playing what will be the last match where Mickey Graham is in charge.

Motivation will not be lacking, given the feeling for Graham around Mullinalaghta.

Abbeylara await, maybe in the long grass, speaking metaphorically.

They will surely be able to introduce, if not start the game with Robbie Smith.

That will definitely be a source of impact, although he’s been contained in matches against Mullinalaghta so far.

Smith is a brilliant player and adorns the county team with powerful displays from game to game.

A target man, and an accomplished free taker, if he is able to start, or come in, he has the capacity to make his presence felt.

Could there be an upset pending?