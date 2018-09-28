50 cyclists to head through Longford as part of the grueling 480km BoxyMo Giro D’Jigsaw...

This Friday 28th September 50 cyclists will set out from Oranmore Co. Galway on the gruelling BoxyMo Giro D’Jigsaw cycle tour to raise funds and awareness for Jigsaw – The National Center for Youth Mental Health.

“Every home in Ireland has been impacted on by mental health challenges at one time or another. I was looking for a challenge I could take on to help me make a difference and the BoxyMo Giro D’Jigsaw really fitted the bill,” said Giro cyclist Gary Cullen, who also took part in last year’s event.

“From the moment you register to the moment you set out on the road, Jigsaw support and encourage you through your fundraising, training and completing the three days in the saddle. The camaraderie amongst everyone taking part is brilliant, the different stories shared, the laughs and craic both on and off the bike. The friendships I've made were the highlight of my Giro, and 12 months on we’re all still in touch and regularly meet at sportives around the country.”

The BoxyMo Giro D’Jigsaw is aiming to raise over €50,000 to support Jigsaw’s work improving the lives of young people experiencing mental health difficulties. Starting in Galway on Friday 28th September, it will travel through communities across Ireland where Jigsaw services are located - including Galway, Roscommon, Meath, Dublin and Offaly.

Participants will experience the life of a cycle pro, with support provided throughout, and the chance to get their hands on a coveted BoxyMo Giro D’Jigsaw cycling jersey, only presented to those who have taken on the challenge.