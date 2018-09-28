Maxi Zoo Longford to provide assistance dogs for children with Autism

Maxi Zoo Longford is calling on local pet owners to lend their support to a unique fundraising campaign to help provide children with Autism and their families with highly trained assistance dogs.

All proceeds from the store’s annual Give Paw fundraising campaign, which takes place in-store throughout October, will go directly to Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (AADI) to support its work in transforming the lives of children with Autism.

The national charity provides highly trained assistance dogs to children with Autism. These dogs provide safety and companionship, reduce anxiety and suffering, promote independence and improve coping mechanisms of children with Autism who would otherwise live in a very isolated world.

Customers visiting the store at the N4 Axis Centre throughout October can support the charity by buying a €2 friendship bracelet. All proceeds from the sale of each bracelet will go directly to Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland whose volunteers will also visit the store from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 6th.

“We are delighted to support Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland and the great work they do across Ireland. Give Paw is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it always receives tremendous support from our customers,” said Anthony Cremin, Marketing Manager at Maxi Zoo Ireland.

“The charity and its many volunteers work tremendously hard to train and provide dogs to children with Autism and their families and we are delighted to actively support their transformational work,” he added.

“An assistance dog is not a pet, but a service dog that is trained to carry out specific tasks to support children with Autism to overcome the distressing elements of their disability and to live the life that they deserve,” said Cherie Tyner, Corporate Partnerships, Media and Communications with AADI.

“It takes up to two years to train each assistance dog. All children with Autism and their families are assessed for suitability and given special training to ensure that the partnership with an Autism assistance dog is a success and has a positive lasting impact for everyone. All support we receive is greatly appreciated,” she added.

October also marks a significant milestone in the growth of the Maxi Zoo group in Europe. It is set to open its 1,500th store during the month and the occasion will be celebrated at Maxi Zoo Longford with exclusive discounts on many items across its extensive product range and with free demo days offering expert advice on all aspects of pet care.

The celebratory events will be of special interest to pet parents seeking advice and tips on how best to stay safe and to be seen as they enjoy their autumn and winter walks. Maxi Zoo stocks a full range of reflective dog coats, jogging leashes, blinking collars and torches to help improve safety on dark winter nights.