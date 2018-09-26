Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Did decision to start Barden cost Clonguish?

Mullinalaghta won the second semi-final on Sunday, in Glennon . They’re certainly worthy champions, so far. We’re all delighted to see such a tiny parish upset the challenges to win two county finals in a row, going for number three. It is some feat to grasp.

We’ll never know however, if holding Paul Barden until half time would have made any difference.

I wasn’t at the game, it’s just my own opinion that holding Paul, until the first half had played out, was guaranteed to make a real impression given his fresh legs.

I thought this after watching him in the Dromard games.

Barden is one of the greats of Longford football, virtually impossible to play in his heyday. He’s outwitted and outplayed some of the greatest in Gaelic football. Nowadays however, although still in great shape, by waiting to introduce him at half time, would cause panic in any team. In the Dromard games he played unbelievable stuff simply by his positional and tactical experience. He pulled the defence apart without even touching the ball, at times.

Mullinalaghta must have been glad to see him starting. Starting him meant they could relax and control the game better.

Their third final in as many years.

They should be proud of that.