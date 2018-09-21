Celebrate Longford's Unpaid Carers

The Irish Red Cross is calling for Longford to celebrate its unpaid carers by nominating them for the 2018 Irish Red Cross Carer of the Year Award. Nominations for this annual award are now open to anyone who would like to see a voluntary carer they know celebrated for their work looking after loved ones.

With 4% of the Irish population working as unpaid carers across the country, there are almost 200,000 people in Ireland eligible for this award. These carers provide 6.6 million hours of care every week (343 million hours of unpaid care a year) while the average number of hours of care provided by Irish carers is 5.5 hours per day. Women provide almost two thirds of all care hours.

Paraic McGahey from the Irish Red Cross said; “as a humanitarian organisation supporting vulnerable people at home and abroad, the Irish Red Cross believes the work of voluntary carers who dedicate their lives to others should be celebrated, and our Carer of the Year Award does just that. The award helps create public awareness of the extraordinary work undertaken by carers and gives them the chance to win a well-deserved prize.”

The award is open to all unpaid carers supporting the needs of people in any circumstance and of any age. Nominees do not need to be Red Cross members.

As part of its Health and Social Care programme, the Irish Red Cross offers a range of resources and services for carers in Ireland. Services include community transport, a carers’ handbook and therapeutic hand care services. The Irish Red Cross also has a free-to-download carers app which helps carers and family members manage the day-to-day care needs of those in their care.

Download a nomination form at this link - https://www.redcross.ie/ carers-award-2018/

Applications should be returned by email or post to 16 Merrion Square, Dublin 2, D02 XF85, Ireland by Monday 1 October. Nomination forms are also available through Red Cross branches.

The winner will be announced in late November and will receive a luxury hotel break.