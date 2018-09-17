Longford going for Gold as The National Q Mark Award nominations are announced

The National Q Mark Awards 2018 nominations have been announced and representing Longford this year are Kiernan's Centra, Drumlish and Apleona at Abbott Diagnostic. The nominations mean that these businesses are in the top 6.75% of all audits completed by the EIQA on the island of Ireland. This is a very special year for the Q Mark Awards as the EIQA celebrate 50 years.

The coveted Q Mark is awarded only to companies who achieve the highest standards of quality and excellence. The Q Mark awards celebrate the success of businesses over a range of sectors that review 100% of their processes and procedures 100% of the time so that they continually operate best practice standards.



The National Q Mark Awards, sponsored by eTravel and Virgin Atlantic, will take place on Friday the September 28 at The Clayton Hotel in Dublin 4. The impressive black-tie ceremony will be hosted by inimitable broadcaster Jonathan Healy. With more than 450 people and 135 companies battling it out for the 27 prestigious Q Mark Awards, it is no surprise that The National Q Mark Awards continue to be known as ‘The Oscars of Business Excellence’ A National Q Mark Award is the highest accolade an Irish business can achieve, given both the intense competition and the exacting standards required.



Speaking at the announcement Irene Collins, Managing Director of EIQA said “Q Mark certification empowers companies to reach far beyond regulatory requirements. It measures customer satisfaction, leadership, growth, it recognises effective and efficient use of resources and has continuous improvement at the heart of every programme. With our origins stretching back 50 years, our expert auditors and assessors are dedicated to helping our customers make their products and services even better for their customers. Reaching the finals is great recognition for the teams behind every company that has been nominated – it’s about inspiring Excellence and Celebrating Success!”



EIQA (Excellence Ireland Quality Association) has been the Irish National Quality Association since 1968. They currently audit the standards of thousands of organisations and businesses both in Ireland and Internationally. EIQA is known as the ‘Guardian’ of The Q Mark which identifies its various certifications, namely: The Q Mark for Hygiene & Food Safety, The Q Mark for Quality Management Systems, The Q Mark for Nursing Homes, The Q Mark for Leisure Centres, The Q Mark for Accessibility (ABLE)



Only businesses that achieve the highest scores at audit are shortlisted in their relevant category. Once shortlisted, all companies must complete a very detailed submission document. This submission document is then presented to an expert panel of independent judges from the areas of Food Safety, Employment Law, Academia, Business & Quality to name but a few. See www.eiqa.ie for details